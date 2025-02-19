Shaken, Stirred, and Celebration: Universal Preservation Hall's Showdown Marks 10 Years of Cheers for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shaken & Stirred is back for its 10th anniversary. The event brings together the Capital Region's most talented local business teams to step behind the bar to shake, stir, and serve up friendly competition and community spirit—all in support of the Collaborative School of the Arts at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

This lively event invites attendees to support arts education by tipping their favorite bartending team 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Saratoga National Golf Course. The energetic atmosphere has made Shaken & Stirred a must-attend event for the past 10 years. Last year, it shattered records by raising over $72,000, and they hope to beat that for the anniversary.

“This event isn't just about great drinks and friendly competition—it's about supporting the next generation of artists,” said Teddy Foster, director of UPH. “The funds raised go directly to the Collaborative School of the Arts, providing young performers, designers and technicians with the resources and training they need to grow and thrive in the arts.”

The CSOA offers a wide range of educational opportunities across the Capital Region, including workshops, master classes and performance-based programs, helping students of all ages develop their artistic skills and build confidence in a supportive environment. Specifically, at UPH, CSOA brings Rock Camp to the Great Hall, giving young musicians the ultimate band experience, from rehearsals to a live performance.

Admission to Shaken and Stirred: 10th Anniversary Edition is free, no cover charge. For more information, visit atuph.org.

