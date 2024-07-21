Review: RENT at Blackfriars Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Throughout modern Broadway history, there seems to be one musical that defines every era. The 1970s gave us “A Chorus Line”; the 80s brought “The Phantom of the Opera”; “Wicked” and “Book of Mormon” dominated the aughts, and “Hamilton” has reigned supreme since 2015. But in the ’90s, much of the wider pop culture was defined by “Rent”, Jonathan Larson’s magnum opus about young bohemians during the height of the AIDS crisis. It’s currently getting a heartfelt, well-produced rendition at Rochester’s Blackfriars Theatre for the company’s annual summer intensive program.

“Rent” is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson. It is a modern adaptation of Giacomo Puccini's opera La Bohème, set in the East Village of New York City. The story follows a group of young, impoverished artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Central characters include Mark (Hugh Finnigan), a filmmaker; Roger (Sawyer Herbst), a musician; Mimi (Melania deSa e Frias), an exotic dancer; and Angel (Mikey Champion), a drag queen, among others. As they navigate their personal and professional lives, they grapple with issues of love, loss, addiction, and the threat of eviction from their bohemian neighborhood.

The musical highlights themes of friendship, community, and the pursuit of dreams in the face of adversity. The characters' interconnected lives are portrayed with raw emotion and passion, underscored by a powerful rock score that includes iconic songs like "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," and "Take Me or Leave Me."

There’s a vocal contingent out in theatreworld that REALLY dislikes “Rent”, and while I hotly disagree, I get it. It’s a bit eye roll-y at times, the starving artist thing is definitely over-torqued, and “Seasons of Love” has been looping on Broadway playlists for 30 years. But if you walk into the theatre with a clean slate and allow yourself to invest in the characters, relationships, and themes of love, community and belonging, you will be moved.

I’m always impressed when Blackfriars manages to pull off a sprawling, large ensemble production in their somewhat small theatre in the (almost) round, and “Rent” is no exception. Despite the big musical numbers and choreography, “Rent” utilizes the space to perfection, delivering a production that doesn’t feel cramped or overcrowded despite the limited square footage.

On the production design front, Blackfriars’ “Rent” went with the steampunk industrial loft vibe, a classic of the genre featuring graffiti, fire escapes and multiple layers. It’s an effective choice that captures the pathos of the show while also utilizing the space efficiently.

The cast of Blackfriars’ “Rent” brings the youthful energy demanded by the score and text (I’ve seen productions of “Rent” featuring 30-somethings, and it’s weird). From Finnigan’s Mark to Izzo’s Maureen, this “Rent” cast captures all the show’s critical messages: hope, resilience, struggle, and unconditional love. Special shout out to Jyonnah Ware, who’s featured in both of the production’s two standout numbers: “Take Me or Leave Me” and “Tango Maureen.”

Blackfriars’ production of “Rent” features a broad array of stellar young talent from across Rochester, and will remind you why this show stands the test of time. It’s playing until July 28th, for tickets and more information click here.

