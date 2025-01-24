Review: NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at Geva Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Geva Theatre’s production of Nina Simone: Four Women is, in true Geva fashion, one that both entertains and provokes deep introspection. This powerful play by Christina Ham takes audiences on an emotional journey, blending history, music, and the raw realities of systemic oppression into a deeply moving theatrical experience. Under the direction of Charlotte Brathwaite, Geva delivers a production that is both intimate and transformative, honoring Nina Simone’s legacy as an artist and activist.

Set in the aftermath of the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, Nina Simone: Four Women imagines the genesis of one of Simone’s most searing protest songs, “Four Women.” The play unfolds in the ruins of the church, where Simone encounters three other Black women, each representing a different archetype of Black womanhood: Aunt Sarah (Kenita R. Miller), the dutiful servant; Sephronia (Sojourner), the light-skinned daughter of a white man and Black woman; and Sweet Thing (Hillary Jones), a fiery and defiant sex worker. Through song and dialogue, the women confront their own pain, struggles, and frustrations while wrestling with their place in a world shaped by racism, colorism, and misogyny.

The power of Nina Simone: Four Women lies in its ability to connect the past to the present. The themes explored—race, colorism, and the role of art in activism—are as relevant today as they were in the 1960s. The production invites reflection not just on the characters’ experiences but on the ongoing fight for justice and equality in our own time.

The performances in this production were raw and deeply personal. Each of the four actors brought extraordinary depth, presence, and emotional vulnerability to their roles. They embodied their characters with authenticity, making each archetype feel vivid and alive. The chemistry among the cast elevated the story’s impact, particularly during moments of conflict and shared catharsis.

The production design for Geva’s “Nina Simone” is efficient and effective. The sparse set—consisting of a piano, a few chairs, and minimal props—forces the audience to focus entirely on the characters and their words. This deliberate choice heightens the intimacy of the play and deepens its emotional resonance. Every movement, every gesture, and every note of music became an essential part of the storytelling.

The music itself was integral to the production’s power. From Simone’s iconic protest songs to the original compositions woven into the narrative, the music captured both the pain and resilience of the characters. The vocal performances were stunning, each note infused with raw emotion that made the music feel like both a lament and a rallying cry.

Nina Simone: Four Women is an experience—a call to reflect, to empathize, and to act. Geva Theatre’s production is a testament to the enduring power of Nina Simone’s music and message, reminding us that the struggles of the past are deeply intertwined with the challenges of today. This play is a must-see for anyone who values the intersection of art and activism, and it will undoubtedly linger in the hearts and minds of its audience long after the final curtain falls. “Nina Simone: Four Women” is playing at Geva Theatre until February 9th, for tickets and more information click here: Nina Simone: Four Women - Geva Theatre

