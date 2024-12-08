Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geva Theatre’s annual presentation of A Christmas Carol has become a treasured part of Rochester’s holiday tradition. This year, the theater boldly stepped away from its long-running production to debut a fresh and innovative take on the classic tale by Award-winning playwright Harrison David Rivers. With a renewed focus on themes of redemption and representation, stunning design elements, and an incredible performance by its leading actor, the new production captivated audiences in surprising and delightful ways.

This reimagined adaptation of A Christmas Carol follows the well-known journey of Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Preston), a bitter and miserly old man whose disdain for the holiday spirit is transformed after a series of supernatural visits. The Ghosts of Christmas Past (Imani Youngblood), Present (Tom Holcomb), and Yet to Come (Sommer Carbuccia) guide Scrooge through visions of his own life, revealing the pain he has caused, the joy he has denied himself, and the bleak future that awaits if he does not change. In a poignant addition unique to this production, Tiny Tim’s disability takes on a central role. Through dreamlike sequences, Scrooge encounters an older Tim, who serves as a powerful reminder of the stakes tied to Scrooge’s decisions. These moments connect past, present, and future in a way that emphasizes the ripple effects of kindness and community care. The story crescendos to a heartwarming climax as Scrooge awakens on Christmas morning, transformed by the night’s lessons, and resolves to embrace generosity and joy.

The revamped production delivered a fresh and compelling experience that managed to honor tradition while embracing innovation. The decision to highlight Tiny Tim’s disability through an older Tim added layers of realism and emotional depth to the story. These scenes were beautifully staged, serving as powerful reminders of the stakes tied to Scrooge’s journey toward redemption and emphasizing themes of inclusion and resilience.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come sequence stood out as one of the most visually striking moments of the production. Using an intricate interplay of lights and special effects, the creative team transformed the stage into a hauntingly beautiful vision of despair. This segment was a testament to the production’s ability to balance its minimalist design with moments of spectacle that left the audience in awe.

Michael Preston—returning for yet another season in the role—was nothing short of exceptional. He skillfully portrayed Scrooge’s transformation from bitter miser to joyful philanthropist. His performance in the final scenes, where he awakens with giddy relief at his second chance, was a particular highlight. Injecting the scenes with humor and comic relief, he brought a playful energy that left the audience in stitches, providing a perfect contrast to the earlier, more somber moments.

The production design was another standout element. Its minimalist approach allowed the performances and story to shine, yet it didn’t shy away from creating visually arresting scenes when needed. Clever use of lighting, sound, and set pieces made the transitions between past, present, and future seamless, immersing the audience in each moment without overwhelming them with excessive detail.

Geva Theatre’s new production of A Christmas Carol is a resounding success, breathing fresh life into a beloved holiday tradition. With its innovative focus on representation, impressive special effects, and outstanding performances, it delivers a heartfelt and thoroughly entertaining experience. It’s playing until December 29th, for tickets and more information click here.

