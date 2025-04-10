JERSEY BOYS Will Close Out OFC Creations Theatre Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OFC Creations will present Jersey Boys, the first production produced in Rochester starring Rochester Native Adam Marino, May 8-25, 2025, closing out the second year of the "Broadway in Brighton" series.

Jersey Boys is the smash-hit musical that gives us the true, sometimes gritty, and always spectacularly entertaining story of falsetto idol Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The blue-collar boys in the shiny Lurex suits strode onto the scene in 1965, wowing the public for 20 years with hits such as 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' 'Oh What a Night,' 'Walk Like a Man,' 'Beggin,' 'Sherry' and many more. But before fame and fortune came a difficult, and sometimes not entirely legal, journey to stardom.

Since its debut in 2005, Jersey Boys has become a must-see, embedding itself in the American musical theater landscape, winning 4 Tony Awards on Broadway and proving that the rags to riches, to rags again, story is an ever-enduring theme!

"I'm super thrilled to be playing Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at OFC Creations in Rochester, NY-MY HOMETOWN," shares Adam Marino. "No words can describe the way I feel about being able to come home and perform my favorite show."

"I was lucky enough to know Adam through mutual friends while growing up and attending Nazareth University together," says Eric Johnson Executive Director of OFC and director of the production. "I promised Adam so many times over the years that as soon as we were granted permission to produce the show, I'd call him up! We're finally making it happen!"

Jersey Boys features a cast of professional performers from across the country and closes out OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester.

Comments