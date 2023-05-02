ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second Season

Following the success of their inaugural season, Rochester, New York's newest and fastest-growing theater collective, The Company Theatre, has announced the line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season, which will include five mainstage productions and additional partnerships and special performances.

Mainstage productions are:

ROMEO & JULIET October 13-29

The mainstage season begins with Shakespeare's most beloved story, ROMEO & JULIET, brought to life in this vibrant, passionate production directed by The Company Theatre Co-founder and Co-artistic Director, Carl Del Buono. Haste, hatred, and secrecy threaten to destroy a newfound love between the young offspring of two feuding families.

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER December 7-17

Christmas with the family, what could be better? Fast-paced, with quick-witted jeers and sneers you can take home for the holidays, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart is the comedy you need this Christmas season. Having appeared twice on Broadway and spawning a movie, this classic comedy, directed by The Company Theatre board member Philip Detrick, follows sharp-tongued Sheridan "Sherry" Whiteside as he deals with personal injury and personal relations, while causing chaos for one Ohio family's Christmas.

OEDIPUS REX February 15-March 3

The tragedy of Oedipus, the King of Thebes who unwittingly slays his father and marries his mother, is one of the mythical cornerstones of Western civilization. This classic turned contemporary drama, directed by Co-founder and Co-artistic Director Sean Britton-Milligan, brings theatrical grace, gravity, and power to The Company Theatre's 2023-24 season schedule.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF April 12-29

Explosive, sensual, and challenging, Tennessee Williams' CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF is a Pulitzer Prize winning, southern gothic classic of American literature. As Maggie, the titular "cat", battles her way through the judgment and accusations of her conniving in-laws, her repressed husband, Brick, struggles with his own secrets, as well as his temperamental relationship with his father, Big Daddy. Directed by Carl Del Buono

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH June 5-8

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH tells the story of Hanschel, an immigrant from communist East Berlin, who becomes the "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig after a botched sex change operation. This outrageous, hilarious, and touching story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." The winner of four TONY Awards and directed by Sean Britton-Milligan, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a hilarious, harrowing, and essentially uplifting experience for anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Additional partnerships and special events

The Company Theatre has reached terms with the management of the historic Temple Theater on Liberty Pole Way in downtown Rochester, to be the home of its mainstage productions. The space, with a proscenium stage, balcony and seating for up to 400, will be configured to meet the needs of each of the season's productions. "We are thrilled to be able to call the beautiful Temple Theater home," said Britton-Milligan. "We can't wait for audiences to see the space transform from production to production."

As part of our growing relationship with the Rochester entertainment community, The Company Theatre has been commissioned to create an original work for the Rochester Cocktail Revival. The piece, "Baccanalia: An Immersive Theatre Experience," will be performed Friday, June 9 at 7:30 and again at 9 p.m. at the Historic German House.

The Company Theatre is proud to continue its partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf to provide pro bono interpreted performances by graduating seniors in their bachelor's of interpreting program. "This partnership is a 'win-win' for students to fulfill their public interpreting graduation requirements, and for The Company Theatre to make our offerings accessible to Rochester's vibrant Deaf community," said Executive Director Katherine Duprey.

Additionally, The Company Theatre plans to continue offering a 'pay-what-you-can' performance for each of this season's productions, helping to remove cost barriers often associated with live theater. "It's important for us to make theater that is innovative, accessible and available for those who may not have the means or ability to pay for a full-price ticket" Del Buono said. "This is our way of saying 'thank you' to the Rochester community that has welcomed us with such enthusiasm in our opening season."