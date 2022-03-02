Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

pixeltracker

The show is running until March 12 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Mar. 2, 2022  

Get a first look at photos from CM Performing Arts Presents: The Drowsy Chaperone, running until March 12 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

Photo Credit: Larisa Schadt / Larisa Mae Photography

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Red Hot Chilli Pipers to Return to Patchogue Theatre
  • THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Documentary To Screen At The Oneota Film Festival, March 3 – 6
  • THE FIFTH REVOLUTION Comes to Thompson Giroux Gallery in March
  • SUNY Cortland presents POSSESSING HARRIET by Kyle Bass
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos To Headline Staller Center Annual Gala