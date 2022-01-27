Photos: Aztec Two-Step 2.0 To Present THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL SONGBOOK At The Park Theater

On Friday February 4, 2022, 8:00 PM at The Park Theater in Glens Falls NY, Aztec Two-Step 2.0, the new incarnation of legendary folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step featuring Rex Fowler and Broadway veteran Dodie Pettit, will perform their acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Show: an Evening of Songs & Stories.

Check out photos below!

This will be the first time the show is being performed at the new Park Theater. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of show and are available online https://www.parktheatergf.com/event/the-simon-garfunkel-songbook-show/ or by calling the Theater office at 518-792-1150.

This unique and entertaining music and multimedia event chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. The music speaks for itself, anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife, Dodie Pettit, an original Broadway cast member of The Phantom of The Opera.

The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook's storyline was originally created by Pete Fornatale, the late great pioneer of progressive FM radio and author of Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends biography. Now telling the stories, emceeing and directing the engaging and amusing multimedia show is Fornatale's dear friend and protégé, Tony Traguardo, WCWP-fm radio host, noted rock music historian, podcaster and founding board member of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.