Pendragon Reveals Final Summer Season at its Current Home

To kick off the 2025 summer season, Pendragon Theatre will present the award-winning musical, The Lion, a funny and heartbreaking show featuring music virtuoso, Jake Allen. As "Ben", Jake tells, sings, and plays the turbulent story of his family and his brush with mortality with his supporting cast of six guitars. Like its hero, The Lion roars. Directed by Sean Daniels and Associate Director Ashlee Wasmund. June 24 thru 28.

Then, join Pendragon for a new twist on Shakespeare's bittersweet romantic comedy, Twelfth Night. Set in the fictitious Adirondack Village of Illyria Lake and featuring the music of award-winning folk duo Blessid Dirt, the play delves into loss, identity, heartbreak and love. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Pendragon alums SJ Hannah (The Lion King National Tour), Jessica Wagner (North American Tour, Phantom... Opera), Joy Donze (POTUS at Geffen Playhouse), Sam Balzac (Gilbert & Sullivan Players) and Kelly McCarty (According to the Chorus, Off B'Way). Directed by Katie Willmorth. July 30 thru Aug 9.

Then in July, Pendragon dives into the Camp Pendragon production of a new spin on a classic, Treasure Island, once again directed by Hannah-Kathryn Wall. Hannah-Kathryn was recently seen on a national tour of Come From Away and this will be her fourth summer back as Camp Director at Pendragon. The production will feature over twenty local students, grades six through twelve. Camp Pendragon serves to not only give students the opportunity to create a show but also provides a unique, professional experience to the local youth. Performances July 16 thru 19.

Finally, to wrap up the season, Pendragon presents a first-look new play, This is Government, by Nina Kissinger and directed by Artistic Producer Sarah Norris. It's summer in Washington, DC and three congressional interns are fielding constituent calls before yet another workplace lockdown begins. While everyone outside investigates a suspicious red Camry, they find themselves stuck in the one place no one has ever wanted to work overtime: the US government. As their patience and snack supply runs out, they follow clues and evidence to get to the bottom of how this situation unfolded and why. A comedy with heart, This is Government grapples with the real-time consequences of political disarray. Performances run August 27 thru 30 before moving to 59E59 Theaters in New York City for an Off-Broadway run September 5 thru 28.

Join Pendragon for a show this summer at their Brandy Brook Ave. home before moving into a brand new theatre next year in downtown Saranac Lake. A limited number of Flex Passes are now on sale (available through May 31st only) for Pendragon's final summer at its Brandy Brook Ave. space.

Of note, join Pendragon for their annual summer gala on August 15th, 5pm-8pm. This year, the gala will take place at Ampersand Bay Resort. The honorees: Pendragon's New Building Committee which includes Harry Gordon, Lee Keet and Holly Wolff, for their tireless efforts and dedication to seeing a new theatre facility built for Pendragon in the heart of the Village. Next Spring, Pendragon will open the doors of a new theatre facility in downtown Saranac Lake, leaving its current home at Brandy Brook Ave. of thirty years.

