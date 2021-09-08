The popular New Nordic Cinema series returns to Scandinavia House this fall with screenings in Victor Borge Hall! The season will comprise ten recent hit films from the Nordic countries, with screenings taking place on Wednesdays at 3 and 7 PM. The series will kick off on September 22 with the story of one of the world's greatest athletes and the inventor of modern figure skating in Sonja - The White Swan (Norway, 2019; dir. Anne Sewitsky), in a biopic following Sonja Henie's journey from the ice to movie sets, where her first film broke box office records by selling the most tickets in the world in 1937. Tickets are now on sale for the screening as well as a series pass for the full season.

The series will continue through December with screenings including the recent Danish hit film A Perfectly Normal Family (September 29), the Finnish film One Last Deal (October 6), the Norwegian film Disco (October 20), Sweden's The Perfect Patient (October 27), and more. Event pages and ticketing links will go live over the following weeks; check scandinaviahouse.org for all upcoming film screenings as they are added.

