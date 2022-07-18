Michael Moss: ROOTS TO SHOOTS Comes to Bridge Street Theatre This Weekend

Musical aficionados of all types are in for a rare treat when Michael Moss and his band ROOTS to SHOOTS hit Catskill on Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, at 8:00pm for two sets of amazing, innovative jazz in Bridge Street Theatre's intimate Speakeasy Space.



For their BST appearance, ROOTS to SHOOTS - Michael Moss (reeds), Alexis Marcelo (piano), Adam Lane (bass), and Ismael Baiz (drums) - will perform a first set of straight-ahead jazz including gospel, the blues, rhythm and blues, and jazz-infused sounds of the Middle East, Brazil and Spain. Their second set will feature the world premiere of composer James Dashow's groundbreaking new work "Quantum Butterfly/Adjacent Possibles". In this immersive electro-acoustic composition, the musicians will wander through the audience, improvising off electronic themes emanating from speakers placed on the periphery of the space and enveloping the listeners in sound enhanced by the cozy, club-like atmosphere of BST's Speakeasy.

This performance by "ROOTS to SHOOTS" will happen at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, NY, beginning at 8:00pm on Saturday evening July 16. General admission is $15, seating is unreserved, and tickets can be purchased at the door one-half hour prior to the performance or booked in advance online at bridgest.org/moss-tickets/. And for more information regarding the Catskill performance, visit bridgest.org/michael-moss/.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Greene County Council on the Arts dba CREATE Council for the Arts.