Local Youth Performs SEUSSICAL As In-Person Performances Resume at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Seussical at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, January 28 -30, 2022.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Over 40 young actors ages 8-17 will perform in the show, which marks the first Mainstage production to return to in-person performances since 2020. "We are thrilled to be heading back to the stage with these incredibly talented casts!," says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle. "In preparation we have been enjoying Green Eggs and Ham and making sure we eat our bread Butter Side Up!"

Seussical features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, based on the works of Dr. Seuss. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Joseph Brewer.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.