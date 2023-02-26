Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Spring 2023 Festival to Present MOVE ME Series In Collaboration With HUDSY

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene. Member presale for tickets begins on March 21, 2023 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227121®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36035?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Film:

Move Me series presented in collaboration with Hudsy.tv.

June 16 at 6pm

General Admission, $15 suggested

Kaatsbaan will present a screening of Move Me - A HUDSY Original Series - showcasing the region's most inspiring dancers, choreographers, and performers - taking a deep dive into the soul behind the artists and allowing each to tell their own unique story, detailing their creative process and where their inspiration comes from. Episodes feature Anna Librada Georges, the Creative Director of the Hudson Valley Flamenco Festival; Livia Vanaver, Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director, and Performer at the Vanaver Caravan, who performs original, world-infused choreography and music, both locally and internationally; and electric-hip hop dancer, singer, and choreographer, Ralph M'Vore - Founder of MVORENATION, a community of artists, models, performers, entrepreneurs and entertainers out of Newburgh, NY.

Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance is available upon checkout.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.