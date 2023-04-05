JacoTayl Dance! Comes to Ballet Arts Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is set for May 20.

Apr. 05, 2023  

JacoTayl Dance! will present the world premier of Minutes at Ballet Arts NYC choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor. JacoTayl Dance! is an emerging contemporary dance company dedicated to presenting and preserving the creative works of choreographer Jacob Taylor. This evening of new work will feature innovative, inventive, and exciting new movement that is a culmination of Mr. Taylor's experiences in life and dance.

The cast is comprised of eight talented professional dancers from New York City and the surrounding areas hand picked by Mr. Taylor for the premier of Minutes.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor and set to an eclectic and diverse range of music by Philip Glass, Polo & Pan, Asger Baden, and Gillian Hills. The evening is meant to be an experiment in new dance work that follows each individual dancer through their own journey.

Artistic Director Jacob Taylor says, "This evening is sure to be an exciting event of new performance art that will intrigue and excite all audiences."




