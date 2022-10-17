Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Irvington Theater To Present Reading Of Rachel Yong's New Play at The Irvington Public Library

The performance is on Thursday, November 3 at 7:30pm.

Central New York News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Irvington Theater To Present Reading Of Rachel Yong's New Play at The Irvington Public Library

After premiering nine plays in two online festivals during the height of lockdown, Irvington Theater will present their first in-person Arts Incubator event in years - hosted at the Irvington Public Library!

Brooklyn-based playwright (and actor) Rachel Yong will present a free reading of her play Statewide Self Storage on Thursday, November 3 at 7:30pm, followed by a brief talkback with Yong, director Gregory G. Allen (Irvington Theater's Manager), and the cast (to be announced). Set at a row of outdoor storage units in a suburban desert, Yong's play is a thoughtful, moving tale of fathers and daughters, finding compassion, and making sense of the stuff we accumulate in our lives.

"Working on this play, which I started in 2009, has not been dissimilar to combing through a storage unit," said Yong when reflecting on her goals for the reading. "Every few years, after some period of major personal transition, I have revisited the piece, been surprised by what the me of three years before might have stored away or thought valuable, tossed out major chunks, and carried in new ideas and experiences. What's left, after a very long, slow, and private process, is, hopefully, a distillation... The play finally feels like it represents where I am today, and I think it's ready for a little more light shining in."

Designed as a way to invite audiences inside the creative process, Irvington Theater's Arts Incubator showcases in-development works of theater. Yong has embraced the series' spirit wholeheartedly: "It's an invitation to sift through a rather personal and complicated play with me and see what might be worth keeping."

Join Irvington Theater for a free reading of Rachel Yong's Statewide Self Storage on November 3 at 7:30pm at the Irvington Public Library, located at 12 S Astor Street in Irvington. Parking is available. Seating is limited, so you are encouraged to make reservations at www.irvingtontheater.com/statewideselfstorage.

Rachel Yong was first introduced to Irvington audiences when her play Guilt is a Mother was selected for the Theater's inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest in 2021. Her plays have been performed at The Flea Theater, JACK, HERE, Berkeley Rep, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University. She is a founding member of Decent Company, where she wrote and performed three solo shows, including Diver Girl: or, The Most Fearless Rachel Yong! Prior to moving to New York, she was a proud member of PlayGround, the Bay Area's leading playwright incubator. She is the writer and creator of the comedy web series Randee So Dandy and has written and produced two short films screened at the Asian American International Film Festival. She also writes essays, novels, reviews, and poems.

Gregory G. Allen is the manager of Irvington Theater. He is an award-winning writer and director of film and stage. He spent six years as artistic director of 4th Wall Theatre in New Jersey, who specialized in lesser known and original theatre pieces. He is a published author of several books, a member of the The Dramatist Guild and The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and a former member of the BMI Musical Theater Workshop.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


WHISPERING BONES: AN EVENING OF GHOST STORIES to Return for 12th SeasonWHISPERING BONES: AN EVENING OF GHOST STORIES to Return for 12th Season
October 16, 2022

This year Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends will present a new mix of stories, including campfire ghost stories, comic songs, and compelling works by lesser-known masters of the art, such as Vincent O'Sullivan, and will feature a performance of “The Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allan Poe.
New Plays and Panel Discussions to Highlight Syracuse Stage's COLD READ FESTIVALNew Plays and Panel Discussions to Highlight Syracuse Stage's COLD READ FESTIVAL
October 14, 2022

Plays by Rogelio Martinez, Ty Defoe, Jessica Bashline and Craig Thornton highlight Syracuse Stage’s 2022/2023 Cold Read Festival of New Plays, Oct. 18 – 23.
Literary Workshop 'Storyteller's Gathering' With Local Author Comes to Covenstead Workspaces This MonthLiterary Workshop 'Storyteller's Gathering' With Local Author Comes to Covenstead Workspaces This Month
October 13, 2022

Local author Annie Westphal will lead a literary workshop at Covenstead Workspaces on Saturday, October 22 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with readers and literary professionals and learn about the origins of storytelling of the genre known today as the “Fairy Tale”. 
Indigenous Art & Environmental Issues Panel Comes to Zuccaire Gallery Stony Brook UniversityIndigenous Art & Environmental Issues Panel Comes to Zuccaire Gallery Stony Brook University
October 12, 2022

The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at the Staller Center announces a Panel Discussion on Indigenous Art and Environmental Issues, on Thursday, October 27 at 4pm at the Staller Center for the Arts Recital Hall. Reception to follow at the Zuccaire Gallery.
HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues on October 28HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues on October 28
October 12, 2022

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, October 28, 2022, at 7:30 pm with a performance of faculty member Derek Cooper's composition Survivor: 4 Autobiographical Pieces for Countertenor and Piano as well as works by J.S. Bach, Clara Schumann and Eric Ewazen performed by faculty members April Johnson, violin; Peter Seidenberg, cello; and pianists Dominic Meiman, Delana Thomsen and Tomoko Uchino.