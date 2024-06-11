I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE & More Set for Lake George Dinner Theatre 57th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lake George Dinner Theatre has unveiled its 57th season. The 2024 Season opens with the musical hit, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music by Jimmy Roberts, running July 12 through August 31, 2024. We round out the season with Old Love by Norm Foster, opening on September 13, 2024, and running through October 12, 2024.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is the second longest running musical in off-Broadway history. Through songs and vignettes, this hilarious musical revue affirms the truths and myths behind love, dating, marriage, kids, and everything in between. This show pays tribute to those who have loved and lost and reveals the agonizing triumphs and uproarious tribulations of dating and love in the modern world.

The international hit has been translated into at least 17 languages and has delighted audiences all over the world. We are excited to bring it to our stage this season for audiences to fall in love with all over again. The ensemble cast includes Paige Cilluffo, joined by Nicholas Grevera and John Wascavage. Rounding out this stellar cast is local talent, Alexandra Cooke. Ms. Cooke was recently seen on stage at Adirondack Theatre Festival, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Lake George Dinner Theatre stage for the first time!

Following on the heels of the musical is the heartwarming and funny Old Love by Norm Foster. Old Love is a whimsical love story that spans three decades. Bud, played by Buzz Roddy, has been smitten with Molly, played by Laurie Dawn, from the first time they met. But he was already married, and she was the boss's wife. And besides, she never remembers who he is anyway. A story of courtship, rekindled romance and the indomitability of love, this clever and witty play celebrates the never-ending pursuit of romance - both old and new.

Artistic Director Jarel Davidow says, "I am excited to bring a musical comedy back to our stage for the first time in 34 years. I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change is the perfect show to do it with. It's a fast-moving and hilarious musical revue all about relationships, dating, and romance. I am equally excited about pairing it with the epic comedy Old Love, a love story that is 30 years in the making. Putting these two charming and uproarious shows together makes this our ultimate season of Love & Laughter!"

Lake George Dinner Theatre offers seven performances per week - matinee shows are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and evening shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Seating for the matinee begins promptly with lunch at 11:30 am with the performance at 1:00 pm. The evening show begins with dinner at 6:00 pm followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. Meal choices for both matinee and evening shows are Center Cut Bone in Pork Chop, Chicken Française, Faroe Island Salmon or Vegetarian Pasta Primavera. All meals are served with salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or tea.

Tickets are available on our website at https://www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org. For more information, contact the Box Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 411 and for group sales call the Group Sales Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 421.

