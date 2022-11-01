Hoff-Barthelson Music School Artist Faculty Performance Series Continues This Month
The concert is set for Friday, November 18.
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm with an eclectic mix of classical and jazz favorites. The program includes duo pianists Rie Matsumoto and Joan Forsyth in a performance of Mozart's joyful and virtuosic Sonata in D Major for two pianos, K. 448; cellist Louise Dubin, joined by guest artist Philippe Muller, playing works for two celli by Hersant, Offenbach and Franchomme; and will conclude with jazz standards and originals performed by guitarist Rolf Sturm with guest vocalist Jenna Mammina.
The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.
Admission
Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.
More Hot Stories For You
October 31, 2022
Redhouse Arts Center will present the 10th annual “Rockin' the Redhouse” benefit concert, which will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Landmark Theatre.
The Cherry Arts to Present AQUERON: EL RIO DE LA TRAGEDIA Produced By Mexico's Xipe Theater Collective
October 31, 2022
The Cherry Arts, Ithaca's innovative multi-arts hub, will present Aquerón: el río de la tragedia, a production created by the pan-Mexican XIPE Theater Collective. Aquerón: el río de la tragedia is an acclaimed movement-theater production of the play by Xavier Villanova. The production will run from Dec 3-Dec 11 for five performances only.
GLIMMERGLASS FILM DAYS Tenth Season to Take Place in November
October 31, 2022
The tenth season of Glimmerglass Film Days will be held in multiple Cooperstown, NY locations November 10-14. The film festival offers 28 film screenings over five days, with feature-length films, shorts programs, two Bill Morrison retrospectives, and more.
THE LION IN WINTER Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre in November
October 27, 2022
Merry Christmas, 1183! King Henry II has just released his estranged wife Eleanor from prison so that the entire back-stabbing royal family can spend the holiday together. He's getting on in years and a succession plan needs to be mapped out. But which of their three sons will end up on the throne? The stakes are high, the knives are out, and it looks like this will be one Christmas where nobody is going to get what they want.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts a Virtual Open House for its Orchestral Program
October 27, 2022
Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host a virtual Open House for its Orchestral Program on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm on Zoom.