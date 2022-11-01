Hoff-Barthelson Music School Artist Faculty Performance Series Continues This Month

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm with an eclectic mix of classical and jazz favorites. The program includes duo pianists Rie Matsumoto and Joan Forsyth in a performance of Mozart's joyful and virtuosic Sonata in D Major for two pianos, K. 448; cellist Louise Dubin, joined by guest artist Philippe Muller, playing works for two celli by Hersant, Offenbach and Franchomme; and will conclude with jazz standards and originals performed by guitarist Rolf Sturm with guest vocalist Jenna Mammina.

The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.