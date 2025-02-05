HVSO Welcomes Hugh Panaro for February Pops Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vocalist Hugh Panaro, well known for performing as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, will join the HVSO to present “A Night of Broadway”. Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor André Raphel will lead the orchestra for this Pops concert packed with Broadway hits. Panaro has starred in numerous other productions as well, including Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd. The performance will take place in Seeger Theater at Beacon High School on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 pm.

The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra invites concertgoers to explore a wide range of Broadway gems from The Music Man, Jersey Boys, Wicked, and of course, The Phantom of the Opera. The evening will be filled with some of the most iconic music written for the stage. Reduced ticket prices are available for seniors and students, and children under 5 are invited free of charge. Music and theater lovers of all ages are welcome to attend!

The orchestra performance on Saturday, February 22nd will take place at Seeger Theatre (101 Matteawan Rd, Beacon, NY) at 7:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6:45 pm.

About Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including the 25th Anniversary production. In fact, Hugh is one of the few actors to be cast by Harold Prince as both The Phantom and Raoul in the show's Broadway production and recently starred as the title role in the New York production of Sweeney Todd.

Hugh made his Broadway debut in the original production of Les Misérables as Marius, the role he originated in the First National Company. He also created the roles of Buddy in the original Side Show (Sony cast recording); Julian Craster in Jule Styne's last musical, The Red Shoes; and the title role in the American premiere of Cameron Mackintosh's Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of Elton John's Lestat, based on Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles.

He made his West End debut in the original London company of Harold Prince's Show Boat as Gaylord Ravenal, the role he previously played in the Broadway and Toronto productions.

At the prestigious 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, Hugh played George Seurat in Sunday in the Park with George, and Robert in Stephen Sondheim's Company. Hugh's performance as Jean Valjean in the Walnut Street Theater's production of Les Misérables earned him the prestigious Barrymore Award, for which he was again nominated after a turn as Fagin in Oliver! In 2012, Hugh was honored with the Edwin Forrest Award for his long-term contribution to the theater.

An active concert artist, Panaro has performed with numerous symphony orchestras including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, The Cleveland Orchestra, Philly Pops, Dallas, Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Utah Symphonies, and the London Sinfonietta, among many others. Mr. Panaro’s upcoming engagements include the Philly Pops, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Tucson Symphony, Maui Pops, Hawaii Symphony, among others. Hugh also recently returned as a guest soloist with the Festival Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic. He also had the privilege of performing in the world premiere of Penderecki’s Te Deum at Carnegie Hall and was a guest soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch. His recordings include Jerome Kern Treasury, the original cast recording of Side Show, Tap Your Troubles Away (Herman), The Centennial (Weil), and Life On The Wicked Stage (Kern). In addition, he toured throughout Europe with the legendary Barbra Streisand. A native of Philadelphia, Panaro graduated from Temple University and was awarded the Boyer College of Music Certificate of Honor. His first solo CD, recorded live at 54 Below, is set to be released in 2023.

