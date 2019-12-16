Full Casting Announced For CHICKEN AND BISCUITS At Queens Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Chicken and Biscuits at Queens Theatre!

Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy by award winning composer-playwright and actor Douglas Lyons (Beautiful), has found it's cast for the launch production at Queens Theatre, Feb 28th-March 22nd, 2020.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina) the cast will star Jennifer Fouche (Chicago Nat'l Tour) as Baneatta, Robert G. McKay (When They See Us) as Reginald, Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) as Simone, Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ain't No Mo) as Beverly, Josh Adam Ramos (Brideshead Obliterated) as Kenny, Brendan Ellis (Stupid F**king Bird) as Logan, Ashanti J'Aria (Disaster) as Brianna, and Aigner Mizzelle (Betty & The Belrays) as La'trice.

In Chicken and Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three. Wig pins loosen, as truths emerge, leaving this African-American family to confront their skeletons head on; naturally with lots of love, shade, and prayer along the way.

Originally written in residence at The Directors Company, Chicken and Biscuits' development includes The Front Porch Readings Series, Queens Theatre's 2019 New American Voices Series, and Frank Silvera's Workshop at The Billie Holiday Theatre.

Some of Lyons' writing credits include the 2018 Off-Broadway Alliance winning Polkadots (Atlantic Theater Company), Beau (Adirondack Theatre Festival) and Five Points (Theater Latte Da), which is now in development with Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler.

Tickets are currently on sale here.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You