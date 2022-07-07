Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 7, 2022  
Franklin Stage Company Will Present The Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band This Month

Franklin Stage Company will present a concert featuring Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band, the 3-woman, multi-instrumentalist group, from July 21-July 24 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. "These women are a power trio and we're so excited for their performance," said Leslie Noble, Co-Artistic Director of the theater. "There are ony 4 shows, so make your reservations soon!"

Vicki Kristina Barcelona is comprised of 3 seasoned music veterans, Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi and Terry Radigan, who've made it their mission in VKB to re-imagine the lyrical genius of the songbook of Tom Waits-one of the most iconic artists in America. Inventive interpretations are created via inventive three-part harmonies and a treasure trove of instruments including banjos, bottles, squeezebox, and zills, and their distinct styles form a captivating and original mix. These singers, each a hybrid story-teller and multi-instrumentalist in her own right, join forces to create a world of sound at once powerful, playful and poignant. Collectively, the artists of Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band have played and recorded with such luminaries as Jack White, Jackson Browne, Jane Siberry, Patty Loveless, Dan Penn, Ray La Montaigne, Thomas Dolby, and Taylor Mac.

"We were so amazed at the talents of VKB," said FSC Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley, "we knew we had to get them on the docket for this season full of powerful women writers, artists and performers."

FSC will comply with all current CDC and NY State Covid regulations. Updates to FSC Covid policy can be found on the company's website.

Showtimes for Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band are Thursday-Saturday, July 21-23 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31 at 5:00 pm. All shows take place at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free-suggested donation is $25 per person. To learn more or reserve, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Pictured: Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi and Terry Radigan are Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band.

Photo credit: Albie Mitchell



