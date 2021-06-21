Fort Salem Theater Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Fort Salem Theater has announced their 2021 cast and creative team of Next To Normal, opening July 23 and running through August 1. This will be the second musical of the season, following an extended run of The Marvelous Wonderettes, which reopened the theater under new management on June 18 (closing June 27). Limited tickets for Next to Normal are available now at www.FortSalem.com.

Hailed as "brave and breathtaking" by The New York Times, Next to Normal is a contemporary Broadway musical and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010, becoming only the eighth musical to ever receive the award. Written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal brings to the stage a typical American family as they cope with loss and the unpredictability of a mother's deep struggles with mental health. In addition to the show's Pulitzer Prize, the original New York City production received 11 Tony Award nominations (winning 4), plus numerous accolades from the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and The Lucille Lortel Awards.

The cast is led by guest artist Rebecca Paige as Diana. Paige has appeared across the country in The Man of La Mancha (Aldonza), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy - Column Award Nomination), Oklahoma! (Ado Annie), Evita (Eva Peron - Column Award Nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Miss Dorothy), The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet van de Graaf), Urinetown (Hope Cladwell), Disaster the Musical (Jackie Noelle), and A Man of No Importance (Mrs. Patrick - Column Award Nomination), in addition to her work at Radio City Music Hall and as a professional voiceover actor for several international TV series and anime films.

She appears opposite Sam Luke as Dan, Kallie Ann Tarkleson (Fort Salem Theater's The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Natalie, Noah Casner as Gabe, Noah Heimbach as Henry, and Marc Christopher as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West will direct the musical, with guest artist John Norine Jr. serving as both Music Director and Technical Director. Both creative team members have participated in COVID Compliance Officer training programs to ensure a safe environment for rehearsals and performances. All cast and creative team members are fully vaccinated and will have an increased distance from the audience when singing.

"Reopening the beautiful Fort Salem Theater was a dream come true, and the incredible response we received with The Marvelous Wonderettes has been overwhelming," Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West stated. "We are thrilled to present a story as inspiring and incredible as Next to Normal for our second offering - and we hope audiences appreciate the contrasting production themes."

Next to Normal runs Friday, July 23-Sunday August 1. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM, and Sundays at 2:00PM. All performances are on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage, located at 11 E Broadway, Salem NY 12090. Tickets range from $22-$30 and can be purchased at www.FortSalem.com.