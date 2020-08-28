Earlville Opera House Will Host a Virtual Live Streaming Concert With Bruce Ward

The concert takes place Friday, August 28 beginning at 7pm!

The Earlville Opera House will present a virtual live streaming concert from its very own historic stage on Friday, August 28 beginning at 7pm!



Central New York singer, songwriter, guitarist and promoter Bruce Ward will perform a live concert from our very own 1892 stage that will be live-streamed on the EOH Facebook page. For this FUNd-raising performance Bruce will be joined (virtually) by several special guests! Seen in pre-recorded video will be John McCutcheon, Matt Nakoa, Jenn Schott, Bandits on the Run and Scott Cook, all of whom either have played or were scheduled to play at the Opera House. It's sure to be a fun time, so mark your calendars and save the date for a fun evening of songs, stories and silliness all in support of the Earlville Opera House!



The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the Opera House finances due to no performances or onsite activities we rely on for income. During the live concert we will post a link where you can send your support to keep the doors of this beautiful historic theater and gallery spaces open. Thank you in advance for tuning in live and supporting the EOH and its artists during this unprecedented time.

