Cortland Rep Presents TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING

Cortland Repertory Theatre continues their new “Sounds of Music” Concert Series at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble. Next up in this exciting series is “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King”, featuring lead singer Tina Naponelli, to be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM.

This performance is a concert, not the Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical".

Hailed as one of the most talented pop artists, Carole King has carved out an iconic place in music history. Singer Tina Naponelli captures the true “Carole King” essence and creates an unforgettable tribute experience. Her powerful voice and soulful dedication pay homage to the iconic Queen of Pop and creates impressive renditions of “I Feel the Earth Move”, “So Far Away”, “You've Got a Friend” and many more favorites!

Coming next in the series: On Wednesday, September 18, “Jefferson McDonald's Great Balls of Fire” tears into the CRT stage with this high-energy performance of hits by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Willie Nelson, and many more. Lastly, on Wednesday, September 25, CRT presents “How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor”, with this Nashville-based, award-winning singer/songwriter performing such hits as “Carolina On My Mind”, “Shower The People”, and “Up On The Roof”.

For these concerts, the CRT Guild refreshment counters will offer beer and wine along with the regular snacks and candy, water and coffee. Individual tickets for all shows, times and seats are $35.00. The CRT Box Office is open Monday – Friday, 9:00AM – 4:00PM, and at the Little York Pavilion 90 minutes before each concert. Tickets are available by calling 800-427-6160, online at CortlandRep.org or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

