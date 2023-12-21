Composers Concordance to Present Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL

On January 20th at 7pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance presents Rhapsody in Blue CENTENNIAL. Gershwin's 1924 masterpiece is celebrated and new works inspired by his life and music are premiered.

Pianist Matt Herskowitz ("brings melodicism and a modern classical approach" -Jazz Weekly) will perform his distinctive arrangements of several of Gershwin piano solo compositions. In addition to singing classic songs by the Gershwins, baritone Charles Coleman will conduct the CompCord Ensemble on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

Featured compositions also include Anthony Branker's 'Five Etudes,' Gene Pritsker's 'Inspiration on a Very Famous Glissando,' Dave Soldier's 'Michael Callen,' Alon Nechushtan's 'Promenade with G,' Dan Cooper's 'Kitt and Caboodle,' plus recent Gershwin-inspired compositions and arrangements by Dennis Brandner, Franz Hackl, Ginka Mizuki, Ann Warren, Svjetlana Bukvich, and Jai Jeffryes.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________

Listing Information

Composers Concordance Presents

Rhapsody in Blue CENTENNIAL

Gershwin's 1924 Masterpiece is Celebrated

and New Works Inspired by His Life and Music

Are Premiered

Saturday, January 20th, 2024

7pm

Greenwich House

46 Barrow St, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Dennis Brandner, Anthony Branker,

Svjetlana Bukvich, Dan Cooper,

Franz Hackl, George Gershwin,

Matt Herskowitz, Jai Jeffryes,

Ginka Mizuki, Alon Nechushtan,

Gene Pritsker, Dave Soldier, Ann Warren

Performers:

Matt Herskowitz - piano

CompCord Ensemble

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Dennis Brandner - tenor saxophone

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Roxan Jurkevich - cajon

Charles Coleman - baritone & conductor

_________________________________________________________________________

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

"An unwavering force in giving composers exposure through concert bookings and its own record label, the intrepid new-music organization Composers Concordance" - The Brooklyn Rail