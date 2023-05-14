Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Announces 2023 High School Musical Theatre Award Winners

The ceremony was presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the MainStage at Proctors.
The Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative has announced the winners of this year's High School Musical Theatre Awards in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by the title sponsor Guilderland Music Academy with media sponsor Times Union.
The ceremony was presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the MainStage at Proctors. This program celebrates the achievements of the Capital Region's high school theatre students, highlighting the importance of musical theatre and arts education.
This year's ceremony kicked off with a medley of "Another Opening, Another Show" and "There's No Business Like Show Business" leading into a welcome from Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. Throughout the various awards, each of the Best Musical nominees performed a song from their show. Best Musical tier C winner, Ballston Spa High School shined in "I See Stars" from "Mean Girls," tier B winner Glens Falls High School performed "Magic Foot" from "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and tier A winner, Queensbury High School, featured "Freak Flag" from "Shrek the Musical."
After intermission, each of the Best Actress nominees and Best Actor nominees performed a medley before last year's Best Actress, Heather Hayes, and last year's Best Actor, Spencer Boyce, announced the winners. The show closed with "Brand New Day" from "The Wiz" featuring students from all participating high schools.
Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories will travel to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for high school performers live on June 26.
Glens Falls High School
"25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
Queensbury High School
"Shrek the Musical"
Queensbury High School
"Shrek the Musical"
Niskayuna High School
"A Chorus Line: Teen Edition"
Glens Falls High School
"25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
Roman Mangino
Ballston Spa High School
Kevin G in "Mean Girls"
Yael Woods
Schenectady High School
Voice of Audrey II in "Little Shop of Horrors"
Logan Esposito
Voorheesville High School
Joseph in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
Ashley Manocchi
Scotia-Glenville High School
Marian Paroo in "The Music Man"
Queensbury High School
"Shrek the Musical"
Glens Falls High School
"25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
Ballston Spa High School
"Mean Girls"
