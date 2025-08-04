Chessa Metz, Storm Lever and More to Star in THE HELLO GIRLS at Syracuse Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Stage has revealed the new cast and creative team for “The Hello Girls,” with music and lyrics by Peter Mills and book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. Featuring fresh orchestrations, new staging and reworked material, this new production of “The Hello Girls” is directed by co-writer Reichel with musical staging by Christine O’Grady, music direction by Alexandra Crosby and music supervision by Ben Moss and will run September 9 to 28 in the Archbold Theatre.

“The Hello Girls” tells the inspiring true story of the first women soldiers to join the U.S. Army, serving as bilingual telephone operators in France during WWI. Originally commissioned by Prospect Musicals in New York City, “The Hello Girls” premiered off-Broadway in 2018 to coincide with the centennial anniversary of the groundbreaking journey taken by the real-life women, from the frontlines to their decades-long fight to be recognized as veterans back home. Since then, writers Mills and Reichel have continued the play’s development through workshops and a concert version of the show at the Kennedy Center in 2024. Syracuse Stage’s upcoming presentation represents the most ambitious version yet, with new musical and visual storytelling designed to bring deeper resonance to today's audiences.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to revisit the show and rediscover the urgency of the Hello Girls’ voices through a new production,” said Reichel. “Their fight for equality and recognition feels more resonant than ever, and we’re excited to bring a bold, contemporary lens to their remarkable journey.”

With an incredible jazz and ragtime flavored score, Syracuse Stage’s new production of “The Hello Girls” is co-produced with Michael Cassel Group, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals and Chief Operator LLC.

The cast includes Chessa Metz* (Broadway: “Suffs”), Storm Lever* (Broadway: “Six”), Alex Humphreys* (Broadway: “Dear Evan Hansen”), Jamila Sabares-Klemm* (Broadway: “Merrily We Roll Along”), Sophia Anna O’Brien, Sam Simahk* (Broadway: “Into the Woods”), Christopher Carl* (Broadway: “Mamma Mia!”), Aidan Cole*, Andrew Mayer* (Broadway: “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”), Emily Mesa, Nadia Stiell, Dan Teixeira*, Teddy Trice* (Broadway: “The Book of Mormon”) and Kat Wolf*.