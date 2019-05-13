Bull & Bear Roadhouse At Amphitheater + Venue Enhancements Announced

SMG is excited to offer concert goers a new way to "Feed Your Belly!" by welcoming local favorite Bull & Bear Roadhouse to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this year. The venue is now home to the Bull & Bear Roadhouse food trailer which will offer a variety of items to be enjoyed by all. Starting with the first concert of the season THIS THURSDAY (Jason Aldean/May 16th), the amphitheater encourages Bull & Bear Roadhouse fans (and soon-to-be fans) to stop by the on-site location in the East Plaza and try their gourmet items.

As a part of their partnership with the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Bull and Bear Roadhouse proudly introduces the new "Amp'd Up Burger" dedicated to concert goers and burger enthusiasts alike. This locally-inspired burger features a fresh Angus beef patty topped with Hofmann's Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions and NYS Mozzarella cheese and is served on a fresh roll from NY Bakery.

The potential for greatness is endless with the partnership between Bull & Bear Roadhouse and the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. "We are proud to partner with this local business and are eager to see how this addition will positively impact the attendee's experience as well as the surrounding community." said Matt Hollander, SMG General Manager of the amphitheater. The partnership will help create an environment for economic growth and community development in the Syracuse area through introducing the restaurant to a multitude of travelers for amphitheater shows.

In terms of development, Bull & Bear Roadhouse has recently opened their third location in Fayetteville, NY. For more information, location hours and menu, visit: https://www.bullandbearroadhouse.com.

Bull & Bear Roadhouse isn't the only vendor for concert attendees to be excited about this season. Dinosaur BBQ and Sarchioto's Concessions will return to the facility this year. They will be joined by Glazed & Confused and Twin Trees III. Local food truck offerings will rotate throughout the season again this year as well. For information on who will be present at a particular show, visit the specific event page on amphitheater's website - details will be released 5-10 days ahead of each show.

There are a number of enhancements to look forward to this season as well.

With the paving project complete, there is now a consistent location within the Orange Lot for family, friends and Rideshare services to drop off and pick up attendees. When entering the lot to drop off or pick up, drivers should stay in the left lane and veer to the left at the top of the hill. This expedited roadway will take you straight in to the Drop Off/Pick Up area which will now be located near the Premier/VIP Parking Lots located adjacent to the Main Gate.

East Plaza Concessions area is now paved as are the areas in front of both restroom facilities

The Medical Tent has been relocated - it will now sit at the top of the hill, near the entrance to the lawn to provide medical staff with an easier access point for transportation

Reminder of additional items which will remain in effect from previous seasons:

Centro will be running shuttles from Warren Street (across from the Centro Transit Hub located at Salina Street and East Adams Street). Shuttles begin at 5:30pm and run every 20 minutes Shuttle costs $4 roundtrip For a list of downtown parking locations, click here.

Boat Dockage at the Lakeview Point Landing docks will cost $1.50 per foot; reservations can be made online via Dockwa.com.

Bags being brought into the venue are limited to the size of 14"x14"x6". All bags will be thoroughly searched before entry with a bag is permitted.

You are permitted to bring factory sealed water bottles (up to a gallon) with you into the venue

Lawn chairs are permitted to be brought into the venue, however they cannot exceed the size of 35.5" x 26" x 37.4" when fully deployed. Inflatable seating units are not permitted.

Personal-sized umbrellas with no pointed tip will be permitted within the venue. Over-sized umbrellas and those with a plastic or metal tip will not be allowed.

The beautiful and picturesque St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview is Central New York's premier destination to see today's biggest stars in a world-class, outdoor amphitheater. Located along the shore of Onondaga Lake in Syracuse, NY, this all-new state-of-the-art facility comfortably seats 17,500 avid music lovers. The venue opened its gates September 3rd, 2015 with Miranda Lambert's Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour. The amphitheater is a SMG-managed and Live Nation-promoted facility. For more information, visit http://sjhamphitheater.com.





