Bristol Valley Theater to Present Pre-Season Kick Off Concert CORNER OF THE SKY

Hear selections from your Broadway favorites such as Funny Girl, LES MISERABLES, Pippin, and a sneak preview of their big season blockbuster, Little Women.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will return a few weeks earlier than anticipated with a pre-season kick off concert titled Corner of the Sky. The concert will kick off the 2023 Season with performances of selections from your Broadway favorites such as Funny Girl, LES MISERABLES, Pippin, and a sneak preview of their big season blockbuster, Little Women. The concert stars four new faces to the Bristol Valley Theater stage- Mia Gentile, Zachary Clause, Amanda Kristin Cox, and Carl Del Buono.

Performers Mia and Zachary can be usually found performing throughout NYC, but BVT is lucky to be able bring them up for one weekend only. Mia Gentile is a New York City-based singer, actor, and writer, who appeared in Kinky Boots on Broadway, impersonated many a diva in Forbidden Broadway, creates music as part of MISSYFIT, and starred in the viral video "The Stanley Steemer Variations (by Mia)". Find out more about Mia on themiagentile.com. Zachary Clause is a multidisciplinary content creator and performer based in NYC. As a cabaret artist, he received much acclaim recreating Bette Midler at The Continental Baths, original shows like Hey Girl! and On a Beach, and his series as alter-ego Sherry Duvall-Covington at Pangea and The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Audiences can learn more about Zachary on Zacharyclause.com.

Corner of the Sky allows the theater to introduce BVT audiences to two local actors who will be joining the theater's summer season for the first time during the 2023 Summer Season. Joining the cast of Bristol Valley Theater's July production of Little Women and the April concert are Carl Del Buono and Amanda Kristin Cox, both local to the region. Carl is no stranger to the Rochester theater scene, having performed with theaters such as Blackfriars, Rochester Children's Theater and the JCC. Carl can be seen portraying Professor Bhaer in Little Women this summer. Amanda Kristin Cox's beautiful soprano voice has been heard all over the country playing roles such as Cinderella in Into the Woods and Amalia in She Loves Me. Amanda will portray Marmee this summer in Little Women at Bristol Valley Theater running July 20-29.

Audiences familiar with Bristol Valley Theater have the special opportunity to preview all of the interior renovations that have already begun at the theater since the beginning of the year. Corner of the Sky will run for two performances only; April 15th at 7pm and April 16th at 2pm.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here.




