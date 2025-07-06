BUSTED to Premiere in One Act Festival at Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Busted, a one act play written by Annie Rasiel, will perform in the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. Performances take place on July 12 at 2pm, July 20 and July 29 at 8pm.

The show is directed by Katy Early and the cast inlcudes Dana D'Ascoli and Lucy Livingston. Costume design is by Maggie Tully.

Ruby’s therapist is dead– or so she claims. In a space between fantasy and nightmare, Ruby confronts Dr. Greenfield, accusing her of faking her own death to escape Ruby and her many needs. Positioning the therapist’s office as a space of performance and projection, Busted examines how grief can make clowns of us all.

About the Chain Theatre

The Chain Theatre is a not for profit 501(C)3 production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable, and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film.