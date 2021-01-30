ArtsRock Presents Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliott Forrest

ArtsRock presents Eddie Izzard in a global online conversation, streaming live, Friday, February 12th. Much-loved actor and comedian, Eddie Izzard talks about her life, work and dreams with Peabody Award-winning Host, Elliott Forrest, WQXR, NY. This Global Online Conversation will feature a Q & A to give fans world-wide the opportunity to ask Eddie questions.

Eddie Izzard has a stellar reputation as a film, television, and stage actor. She received acclaim for her performance alongside Judi Dench in the film, Victoria and Abdul. Additional highlights from Izzard's film career include Valkyrie, Ocean's Thirteen, Ocean's Twelve, Across the Universe, Mystery Men, Shadow of the Vampire, and The Cat's Meow.

Her comedy, Dress to Kill, earned her a New York Drama Desk Award and two Emmy® Awards. Other hailed comedy performances include Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Circle, Sexie, Stripped, and Force Majeure, which played in over 30 countries and all 50 US states. Dramatic stage appearances include David Mamet's Race and The Cryptogram, the title role in Marlowe's Edward II, 900 Oneonta, and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in London and on Broadway, which garnered her a Tony nomination for Best Actor.

On television, Izzard appeared in the superhero fantasy and crime noir series, Powers. She captivated audiences with her masterful performance as 'Dr. Abel Gideon' in Bryan Fuller's series, Hannibal. She also starred in and produced the acclaimed FX Networks series, The Riches. Other notable television credits include Castles in the Sky, Treasure Island, and Lost Christmas.

In all her endeavors, Eddie Izzard is committed to helping "Make Humanity Great Again." A relentless runner, she has finished multiple marathons on multiple days to raise money and awareness. By the time Eddie and Elliott talk on February 12th, she will have completed her

Run for Hope - 31 marathons, 31 stand up gigs, in 31 countries, in 31 days without ever leaving London - all in support of charities including Fare Share, Covenant House, and Walking With the Wounded. Eddie believes now is,"a time to look forward, to work together, to be tolerant and to live & let live."

This event is in support of the Arts in Rockland County, NY, Phyllis B. Frank Pride Center of Rockland and Eddie's charities.

Tickets: $15 US - Single View / $25 US - Household View / $75 US - Household View Plus Eddie's "Make Humanity Great Again" Hat.

Email questions for Eddie to eddie@artsrock.com.