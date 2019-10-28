An All-Student Cast Brings RIVER OF DREAMS To BST

A full month of family entertainment arrives at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre during November, kicking off with four performances of Frank Cuthbert and Hudson Talbott's musical pageant RIVER OF DREAMS on November 9th and 10th. This delightful, kid-friendly show offers an ideal (and affordable) way for the entire family to usher in the Thanksgiving season together.

A talented all-student cast from Catskill Middle School is featured in this musical tribute to the Hudson River composed by Frank Cuthbert and based on the popular children's picture book by Catskill-based writer/illustrator Hudson Talbott. The show is a fascinating account of the river's history, highlighting its key role in the settling of the New World and the outcome of the Revolutionary War, and celebrating the Hudson as the birthplace of the environmental movement, a source of inspiration, and a means of livelihood to all who have lived along its shores. The production is staged by internationally renowned opera director Jay Lesenger, with musical direction by Michelle Storrs-Ryan, sets and lights by John Sowle, and costumes by Michelle Rogers.

The production will be captured on video, and an educational package will be created which will be distributed to schools across the country to encourage them to reproduce the performance themselves and to spread the word about the vital role the Hudson River has played in the history of America.

RIVER OF DREAMS drops anchor at the Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, but only for four performances: Saturday November 9th at 5:00pm and 7:00pm and on Sunday November 10th at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Advance reservations are strongly recommended and can be obtained online at Dreams.BrownPaperTickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. General admission is $15, $10 for students 12-21, and only $5 for children under 12. Don't miss this opportunity to introduce your kids to the excitement and wonder of live theatre! For more details, visit the theatre's website at BridgeSt.org/river-of-dreams/

River of Dreams was originally conceived and produced by Casey Biggs and the Greene Arts Foundation.

This production is supported by a generous grant from The Bay & Paul Foundations.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.





