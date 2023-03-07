Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday

Performances run March 9 – 19. 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday

Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki. One Pay What You Can Preview will be held on Thursday, March 9. Opening night is Friday, March 10. Performances continue through March 19 only.

THE PLAYS

This year Alleyway commissioned the plays to be written in just one week, and prompted all six writers with the same topic: climate change/global warming. "We love an adventure here at the Alleyway," says artistic director Chris J Handley. "Writing a short play in just seven days and rehearsing it in another seven is a challenge, but it gets to the heart of what our annual Quickies can be. Limitations can force some of the best art to be made-and everyone in this group rose to the challenge. And because it all had to be done so quickly, the plays themselves are very fresh and timely in responding to the topic."

Previous festivals under Handley's leadership were presented live on YouTube in 2020 and in storefront windows in 2021. The 2023 lineup includes

The Last Bee by Chris Woodworth

Breathe by Thomas Hughes Bellavigna

Three Degrees by Shawn Adiletta

On Rooftops and Rowboats by Bella Poynton

The End by Rosa Fernandez

The Trick is to Spill Your Guts Faster than the Snow Falls by Justin Karcher

The cast includes QUICKIES veterans Michael Starzynski (16th year), Kate Olena (11th year), Smirna Mercedes (3rd year), and Melinda Capeles (2nd year). New faces joining the cast are P.K. Fortson, Jason Francey, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Camilla J. Maxwell, Molly McGrath, and Alfonzo Tyson.




Staller Centers Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery an Photo
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum
Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor.
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season Photo
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.
Melinda Buckleys MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month Photo
Melinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month
Show Two in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both Broadway razzle-dazzle AND off-off-Broadway intimacy. “MOTHER (and me)”, written and performed by Melinda Buckley, arrives at BST, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 19 at 2:00pm.
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest Photo
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest
For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration of short, new, in-development works of theater and the playwrights behind them! This year's fest will exist — for the first time ever — in a hybrid format of online events and in-person readings from March 18-26. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary SeasonThe Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
March 6, 2023

The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.
Melinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This MonthMelinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month
March 6, 2023

Show Two in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both Broadway razzle-dazzle AND off-off-Broadway intimacy. “MOTHER (and me)”, written and performed by Melinda Buckley, arrives at BST, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 19 at 2:00pm.
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play FestIrvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest
March 3, 2023

For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration of short, new, in-development works of theater and the playwrights behind them! This year's fest will exist — for the first time ever — in a hybrid format of online events and in-person readings from March 18-26. 
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This MonthONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This Month
March 3, 2023

Join Blackfriars Theater for a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island, running March 24th through April 8th, 2023.
Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill
March 3, 2023

The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 – 12 when “The Village Cidiot”, written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.
share