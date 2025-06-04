2025 Dromfest Lineup Revealed, Including Sunburned Hand of the Man, Madder Rose, & More

Three-day tickets for the festival are on sale now.
Micro-indie label Dromedary Records has announced the 2025 lineup for Dromfest, its annual music festival taking place August 29–31 at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. This year’s Dromfest features a stacked bill of indie rock legends and vital voices from across the underground music spectrum. The weekend will feature poetry readings from Annie Christain, Bel Simek, and Karen Schoemer and a screening of Chris Wilcha's documentary "Flipside."
Originally launched in 2023 as a celebration of Dromedary Records’ 30th anniversary, Dromfest quickly grew into a full-scale festival featuring more than 20 bands across multiple venues. The event continues to honor the spirit of indie rock — past, present, and future.
Admission for Friday night’s events will be $25, and standard Saturday/Sunday passes will be $100. VIP passes will be $125 and include access to the upstairs lounge, afterparty, and priority admission to film screening, as well as a drink special, free promotional CD, and $20 donation to the Food Bank of Greene County. Three-day tickets for the festival are on sale now. Single-day tickets will be available in the coming weeks.
* Sunburned Hand of the Man (Friday)
* Madder Rose (Saturday)
* Das Damen (Sunday)
* Rebecca Gates (of The Spinanes)
* Phantom Tollbooth
* Roger Clark Miller (Mission of Burma)
* New Radiant Storm King
* Mark Robinson (of Unrest, performing Unrest songs)
* Beth Kaplan (Salem 66)
* Scrawl
* The Dambuilders
* Thalia Zedek Band
* Moviola
* Cathedral Ceilings
* Bunnygrunt
* Vehicle Flips
* Chris Brokaw
* Lupo Citta
* Fly Ashtray
* French (featuring Ian from Cell/Flower and Andrew from Ruby Falls)
* Erin Barth-Dwyer (of Overheard)
* Five Hundred Dollars
* King in Yellow
Videos