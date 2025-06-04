2025 Dromfest Lineup Revealed, Including Sunburned Hand of the Man, Madder Rose, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Micro-indie label Dromedary Records has announced the 2025 lineup for Dromfest, its annual music festival taking place August 29–31 at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. This year’s Dromfest features a stacked bill of indie rock legends and vital voices from across the underground music spectrum. The weekend will feature poetry readings from Annie Christain, Bel Simek, and Karen Schoemer and a screening of Chris Wilcha's documentary "Flipside."

Originally launched in 2023 as a celebration of Dromedary Records’ 30th anniversary, Dromfest quickly grew into a full-scale festival featuring more than 20 bands across multiple venues. The event continues to honor the spirit of indie rock — past, present, and future.

Admission for Friday night’s events will be $25, and standard Saturday/Sunday passes will be $100. VIP passes will be $125 and include access to the upstairs lounge, afterparty, and priority admission to film screening, as well as a drink special, free promotional CD, and $20 donation to the Food Bank of Greene County. Three-day tickets for the festival are on sale now. Single-day tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

Headliners include:

* Sunburned Hand of the Man (Friday)

* Madder Rose (Saturday)

* Das Damen (Sunday)

Additional performers over the weekend include:

* Rebecca Gates (of The Spinanes)

* Phantom Tollbooth

* Roger Clark Miller (Mission of Burma)

* New Radiant Storm King

* Mark Robinson (of Unrest, performing Unrest songs)

* Beth Kaplan (Salem 66)

* Scrawl

* The Dambuilders

* Thalia Zedek Band

* Moviola

* Cathedral Ceilings

* Bunnygrunt

* Vehicle Flips

* Chris Brokaw

* Lupo Citta

* Fly Ashtray

* French (featuring Ian from Cell/Flower and Andrew from Ruby Falls)

* Erin Barth-Dwyer (of Overheard)

* Five Hundred Dollars

* King in Yellow

