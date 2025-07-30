Video: THE LION KING Tour Sets Up for Calgary Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The return of Disney’s The Lion King begins performances tonight, July 30, in Calgary at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for a limited engagement of 3 weeks through August 17, 2025, presented by Broadway Across Canada. In Calgary, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, July 31.

The Lion King began as a 1994 animated feature-length film developed and produced by the Walt Disney Company. The story, a coming-of-age parable set among animals indigenous to its setting, the African savanna, tells the tale of Simba, the lion cub who rises to be the King of the jungle.

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), Darnell Abraham (Mufasa), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Robert Creighton (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Erick D. Patrick (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Jaxyn Damasco and Emmanuella Olaitan.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its Calgary return with Broadway Across Canada at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

