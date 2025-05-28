Video: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Theatre Calgary

Audiences can also the production in Edmonton this summer from July 5 - August 3, 2025!
Here’s a first look at Legally Blonde! This energetic, feel-good musical runs until June 15th at Theatre Calgary. Don’t miss out on the fun! Tickets are already 85% sold, and $44 orchestra tickets are almost sold out. Legally Blonde is presented in partnership with the Citadel Theatre. You can also see it in Edmonton this summer from July 5 - August 3, 2025!
A feel-good musical based on the novel and hit film. Legally Blonde is the story of Elle Woods, whose perfect life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle joins him at the prestigious school, defying stereotypes and proving herself in the process, with a little help from her Delta Nu Sorority friends and her dog Bruiser.
