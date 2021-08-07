Theatre Calgary is Taking Shakespeare on the Go in August

Theatre Calgary, in partnership with The Shakespeare Company and Hit + Myth Productions, will bring Shakespeare by the Bow back this year, but with a twist, as they present Shakespeare on the Go!

For 2021, the traditional Shakespeare by the Bow is being re-imagined and going on the road in a fun and safe way. This year, they will be taking emerging artists to a variety of Calgary and area locations and offering more than 30 opportunities for the public to enjoy live theatre during the month of August.

Shakespeare on the Go will feature three different casts of three actors, who will perform a collection of scenes from The Comedy of Errors (not the full production) that will be family-friendly, engaging, and easily accessible. Directed by Reneltta Arluk, and co-adapted by Arluk and Barry Bilinsky, each 45-minute show will focus on a specific theme, and are performed separately throughout the run.

"Shakespeare on the Go is an exciting opportunity for Theatre Calgary to bring the talent and skill of our traditional sum mer offering to the parks and neighbourhoods all across Calgary," says Maya Choldin, Theatre Calgary's Executive Director. "This is our opportunity to move theatre beyond the walls of our building, beyond the confines of the down town core, to the homes of our neighbours and friends."

Outdoor performance partnerships will include Heritage Park, mul tiple Calgary Public Library locations, Brookfield Residential properties in Calgary and area, Springboard Performance's containR, along with shows at numerous public parks in Calgary (locations TBA).

Once again this year, the Shakespeare program focuses its importance on the professional development and opportunity provided to a group of young Alberta emerging artists. The 2021 cast fea tures Lauren Brady, Anna Dalgleish, Hannah Kerbes, Rebbekah Ogden, Sarah Ord, Spencer Streichert, Zachary Strom, Dylan Thomas-Bouchier, and Hannah Wigglesworth. Along with director Arluk, the creative team includes Deitra Kalyn (Production Design) and Jane MacFarlane (Voice Coach), Allison Lynch (Music Director) and Haysam Kadri (Fight Director).

"This year, the fusion of artistic energies of renowned director, Reneltta Arluk, William Shakespeare, and nine emerging Alberta actors will, without doubt, create inspiring and innovative theatre. Since Reneltta brings such a wealth of theatre knowledge, experience, and humanness, I know that she will transform this talented group of emerging art ists," says Theatre Calgary Artistic Director Stafford Arima. "I am tremendously excited to see the fruits of their labours."

In keeping with tradition, there is no cost to watch this performance. However opportunities to donate and support this program and emerging artists are available via text-to-donate by texting COMEDY to 20222 or by going to theatrecalgary.com/donate.

For all public performance showtime and up-to-date information, along with comfort and safety protocols, please visit theatrecalgary.com.