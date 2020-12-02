Theatre Calgary Announces Zach Running Coyote as Artistic Associate

Theatre Calgary has announced that Zach Running Coyote has joined them as an Artistic Associate through the ROZSA Foundation IBPOC Arts Leaders Residency Grant.

"I'm thrilled to join Theatre Calgary as we continue to find new ways to bring hope, joy and sorrow to Calgarians. I look forward to sharing knowledge and ideas and learning what it means to be an artistic leader in our constantly shifting landscape. Wela'lin /Thank you to the ROSZA Foundation and Theatre Calgary for believing in me, and making this journey possible!" - Zach Running Coyote

This opportunity for Zach will provide high-impact leadership-focused learning and mentorship from their artistic and executive teams over the next year.



"Zach has such a strong understanding of narrative, culture, and theatre. He possesses a burning passion to create stories that move, touch, and inspire," says Artistic Director Stafford Arima. "Being able to share time together exploring theatre art creates an opportunity for Zach to not only learn from Theatre Calgary, but Theatre Calgary to learn from him. I cannot wait to see the fruits of this collaboration."

Prior to joining them, Zach was cast this past summer as Romeo in their Shakespeare by the Bow online presentation of Romeo & Juliet. His show Snowblind, was recently seen at Lunchbox Theatre, along with productions at Rosebud Theatre.



"As a leader in the arts, we always need to be looking towards the future and to identify artistic leadership. Zach is one of those talented young artists who will be one of our next generation of great storytellers," says Maya Choldin, Executive Director. "This opportunity provided by the Rosza Foundation will help shape our company, and our theatre community for years to come."

