Theatre Calgary Announces Cancellation of All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Calgary has announced that due to contact with COVID-19 all remaining performances of A Christmas Carol have been cancelled.

Refunds will be processed by January 31st.

See the tweet below:

This year, they staged an abridged 75-minute adaptation by Calgary playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown that featured a cast of three playing more than 25 characters. They also be performed the show with two different casts, who alternated performances throughout the run.

For more information visit: theatrecalgary.com.