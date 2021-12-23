Theatre Calgary Announces Cancellation of All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Refunds will be processed by January 31st.
Theatre Calgary has announced that due to contact with COVID-19 all remaining performances of A Christmas Carol have been cancelled.
This year, they staged an abridged 75-minute adaptation by Calgary playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown that featured a cast of three playing more than 25 characters. They also be performed the show with two different casts, who alternated performances throughout the run.
