THE GRUFFALO Comes to Jack Singer Concert Hall

The Gruffalo will be performed by the Calgary Symphony Orchestra this weekend. The performance will take place on 21 September 2025 at 3:00 PM (Sun) at Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Take a trip into the deep, dark wood with the Orchestra and Conductor Monica Chen! Based on the beloved books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child tell the tales of a clever little mouse and his encounters with a fearsome monster. Guaranteed to be a fun-filled afternoon of music and laughter for all ages!

Program and artists are subject to change without notice.

