StoryBook Theatre to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Presented by StoryBook Theatre and based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Playing from November 25 to December 30, 2022, this is a family friendly performance that makes for the perfect holiday treat!

"It has been an honour to present a family holiday offering to our community for the last 46 years! Elf will mark our 338th production and the 4th collaboration with direction Mark Bellamy! Every show Mark has brought to life on our stage has been a crowd pleaser and this show will be no different!" said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau.

Elf The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Cameron Chapman - Buddy The Elf

David Hosu - Michael

Jacqueline Gibney - Deb

Jillian Bauer - Jovie

Jolene Anderson - Manager

Michelle Rawlings - Emily Hobbs

Russell Moore - Santa Clause

Stuart Bentley - Mr. Greenway

Mark Bellamy - Director

Joel Schaefer - Musical Director

Greg Pember - Choreographer

JP Thibodeau - Set Designer

Gad Gijon - Sound Programming

Maria Danshin - Props Master

Catherine Handford - Wardrobe Design

Melody Kielek - Makeup

Cat Bentley - Hair Designer

Serena Lemire - Stage Manager

Rebecca Bangha - Assistant Stage Manager

Ryan Thomson - Assistant Stage Manager

Hayley Waldenberger - Assistant Stage Manager

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

RELAXED PERFORMANCE:Thursday, December 1, 2022

ELF THE MUSICAL

lyrics by Chad Beguelin

book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan

adapted from the New Line Cinema film, written by David Berenbaum

ABOUT STORYBOOK THEATRE

