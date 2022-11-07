StoryBook Theatre to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
Presented by StoryBook Theatre and based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Playing from November 25 to December 30, 2022, this is a family friendly performance that makes for the perfect holiday treat!
"It has been an honour to present a family holiday offering to our community for the last 46 years! Elf will mark our 338th production and the 4th collaboration with direction Mark Bellamy! Every show Mark has brought to life on our stage has been a crowd pleaser and this show will be no different!" said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau.
Elf The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Cameron Chapman - Buddy The Elf
David Hosu - Michael
Jacqueline Gibney - Deb
Jillian Bauer - Jovie
Jolene Anderson - Manager
Michelle Rawlings - Emily Hobbs
Russell Moore - Santa Clause
Stuart Bentley - Mr. Greenway
Mark Bellamy - Director
Joel Schaefer - Musical Director
Greg Pember - Choreographer
JP Thibodeau - Set Designer
Gad Gijon - Sound Programming
Maria Danshin - Props Master
Catherine Handford - Wardrobe Design
Melody Kielek - Makeup
Cat Bentley - Hair Designer
Serena Lemire - Stage Manager
Rebecca Bangha - Assistant Stage Manager
Ryan Thomson - Assistant Stage Manager
Hayley Waldenberger - Assistant Stage Manager
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
TICKETS: On Sale Now
GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.
RELAXED PERFORMANCE:Thursday, December 1, 2022
ELF THE MUSICAL
lyrics by Chad Beguelin
book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan
adapted from the New Line Cinema film, written by David Berenbaum
For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org
ABOUT STORYBOOK THEATRE
ABOUT STORYBOOK THEATRE

From StoryBook's humble beginnings to today, where the theatre produces multiple plays and musicals per season, offers year-round theatre schools, hosts a playwriting competition - including producing the play - and creates original productions, and so much more. https://www.storybooktheatre.org