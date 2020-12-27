Stage Struck! One Act Play Festival Extends Deadline

Is there a one-act play you have always wanted to produce? Need an outlet for your own new play? We'll provide the venue, the audience and the professional adjudication; you provide the talent! The winning play goes to the Provincial Festival May 28-29, 2021.

Entrants must be based in the City of Edmonton. Under the present pandemic conditions, we strongly suggest the following conditions to help ensure the safety of participants and patrons:

The number of performers should be limited to three people.

Cast and crew (including playwright, director, stage manager and tech) must not consist of more than seven people in total.

Though multiple entries are permitted, we require that cast and crew members not be involved in more than one show in the 2021 festival.

Social distancing guidelines of 2 meters (6 feet) will be required onstage.

La Cité Theatre Tech has provided us with the safety protocols being used in the theatre. If you wish to know about these please contact us

Other requirements:

Any scripted play, previously published or new, between 10 to 60 minutes in length, is eligible for production. We are encouraging shows that are 30 to 60 minutes in length for the 2021 festival.

Entry fee $50

Entries being accepted now. Only 3 spaces still available!

For more information or to request a registration package, contact Cassie at 780.278.2830 or cdduval27@gmail.com. Extended Submission deadline is January 17, 2021.