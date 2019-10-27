Seadreamer Brings Daniel MacIvor's MONSTER to Explore the Monster Within

A theatre company with a focus on solo shows is bringing its next major work to Calgary. Seadreamer is a company that brings power and intent to the forefront of theatre by utilising a single performer. This Halloween, their offering is Monster, by Daniel MacIvor.

Caleb Gordon, the Artistic Director of Seadreamer, wants to make his audience question their perceptions about their own demons. "Since time immemorial, Anger and Fear have motivated humanity to enact terrible feats," Caleb grandly pronounces. "MacIvor's play questions if there is a method to our collective madness."

"This play is almost a movie," Caleb continues. "It's a movie about the monster within. Whether we're talking about the monster within me, or the one within you however, is an altogether different question."

Monster was created through a partnership between Daniel MacIvor and Daniel Brooks. The last time Daniel MacIvor was in town, he wowed audiences with the sublime Who Killed Spalding Gray at the High Performance Rodeo. Before that, Alberta Theatre Projects hosted his show This is What Happens Next.

The show will be presented at Motel Theatre, Arts Commons in downtown Calgary, opposite Olympic Plaza at 225 8th Avenue SE. Performances will run from October 24th until November 3rd at 8pm, with two late night shows on Halloween and November 1st at 11pm. Disturbing imagery and 18+ content is presented, therefore viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets are able to be reserved by calling 1-(587)-832-5066, or by emailing SeadreamerProductions@gmail.com or on Facebook.

About Seadreamer

Seadreamer is a Calgarian theatre company that seeks to bring bold solo shows to Calgary. Philosophical, understandable, and emotional, Seadreamer boldly presents shows that bring the connection between the heart and mind into the view of the audience. Seadreamer's current show is Monster, by Daniel MacIvor, running from October 24th until November 3rd at Motel Theatre, Arts Commons.





