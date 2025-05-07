SHREK and More Set for StoryBook Theatre Upcoming 'Season To Be Brave'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



StoryBook Theatre has revealed its 49th Season of Shows, themed "Season to be Brave." Audiences of all ages are invited to experience these upcoming family-friendly productions that resonate with confronting challenges, understanding, and essential themes within the community. Each show features characters who, despite feeling isolated or alone, embark on courageous and heartwarming journeys to learn how to overcome all obstacles, learn what it means to face their challenges, and, above all else, be accepted for who they are.

Chicago: Teen Edition, SSIP 2025 - August 15 to 31, 2025

Book by Fred Ebb & Bob Fosse, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Script adaptation by David Thompson

StoryBook Theatre's 2025 Student Summer Intensive Program returns to proudly present CHICAGO: The Musical - Teen Edition, a bold showcase of ambition, resilience, and survival. Since 2014, over 370 students have immersed themselves in dedicated musical theatre training alongside industry professionals, culminating in an electrifying season opener. This year's choice of Chicago reflects the drive and determination of these young artists as they navigate the challenges of performance, just as Roxie and Velma navigate the cutthroat world of fame. Their commitment and courage embody SBT's mission to nurture the next generation of theatre professionals.

School of Rock: The Musical - October 3 to November 1, 2025

Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White

Book by Julian Fellowes, Lyrics by Glenn Slater; New Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

"Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme... You better get me to school on time!" Based on the hit movie, Dewey Finn, an out-of-work musician, pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Despite his shortcomings, Finn inspires a group of conforming students to embrace their talent and individuality. The show celebrates the bravery of self-expression, standing up against authority figures who suppress creativity, finding one's true passion and overcoming a fear of failure.

Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical - November 21 to

December 30, 2025

Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture, Story by Valentine Davies, Screenplay by George Seaton

With the support of a determined attorney, and the belief of a young girl named Susan, Kris Kringle takes on the cynics in this musical adaptation of this holiday classic. Based on the movie of the same name, by the writer of the musical theatre classic "The Music Man," the heart of this show invites all to embrace their own courage to believe-whether in Santa Claus, the goodness of people, or the power of faith itself. Kris Kringle and young Susan must challenge cynicism and skepticism, proving that sometimes the bravest act is holding onto hope in a world that discourages it.

One Christmas Carol, starring Natascha Girgis - December 8 to 23, 2025

Book by Douglas H Baker, based on "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens

The beloved classic retelling of Charles Dickens' holiday fable returns to StoryBook's stage. Now in its third year, new and returning audiences are invited to feel the true spirit of the holiday season through Calgary's beloved and acclaimed performer on stage and screen. Don't miss Natascha Girgis's bold and vulnerable presentation of all familiar characters in a performance unlike any other. The season's remount of this powerful classic is presented with bold and nuanced choices that create the essence of brave storytelling.

Anne of Green Gables: The Musical - February 20 to March 15, 2026

Book by Donald Harron, Music by Norman Campbell, Adapted from the novel by L. M. Montgomery

Everyone's favourite redhead returns as Anne Shirley arrives unexpectedly at a small farming community. The feisty heroine triumphantly takes to the stage to win over the hearts and minds of all she encounters while epitomizing bravery-she arrives in Avonlea as an orphan, determined to prove her worth despite social rejection and adversity. She faces challenges with optimism, defends her identity, and changes the hearts of those around her through sheer determination and bold spirit.

Shrek: The Musical - May 15 to June 7, 2026

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori

Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals & B Neal Street Productions

Everyone will be "a believer!" The tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself joined by a wisecracking Donkey to rescue a feisty princess, Fiano, to salvage his home is hilarious brought to the stage! Confronted by the greed of a power-hungry monarch, a troupe of fairy tale misfits backs Shrek's quest, and is driven by a secret curse that may shape the kingdom's future. Shrek's journey is one of self-acceptance and breaking past the barriers of fear and isolation. He and Fiona must find the courage to embrace their true selves, defy societal expectations, and fight for love. The show reinforces that bravery is often about being unapologetically yourself.

All are invited to experience StoryBook Theatre's "Season to Be Brave"!

EARLY BIRD RENEWALS ON SALE - MAY 26 to 31

· First choice of seats

· All tickets $25

EARLY BIRD NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS - JUNE 1 to 15

· All seats, all tickets $25

REGULAR SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE - JUNE 16 to OCTOBER 26

· PREMIUM SEATING - Adult $32, Child $27

· GENERAL SEATING - Adult $27, Child $22

+ CHICAGO & SINGERS TICKETS

SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE - JULY 16

· PREMIUM - Adult $38, Child $33

· GENERAL SEATING - Adult - $33, Child - $28

*All pricing does not include GST + $3.00 Service Fee

