Quest Theatre Presents FLIBBERTIGIBBET'S STORY EXHIBIT

After a successful first run last year, as part of Quest Theatre's Sweet Pea Neighbourhood Touring Series, Flibbertigibbet's Story Exhibit leaps back onto stages across Calgary with a whimsical and interactive show for ages three to seven and their families from October 4 - 12, 2019.

Flibbertigibbet's Story Exhibit is an extravaganza of songs, stories, interactive participation, and various puppetry styles, and is sure to skyrocket little people's imaginations, rhythm boxes, wonder wheels, giggle nooks, and funny bones.

"This piece of gobbledygook is a real labour of love for me. I love tinkering with objects, delighting little ones, singing songs and telling really great stories. This play organically evolved from some very creative minds, and we were encouraged to offer it again this season when we realized audience members were returning to see it a second time with friends,"said Nikki Loach, Artistic Director of Quest Theatre and the production's Director, Curator and Designer.

The Sweet Pea Series is a vibrant, fun, community building activity designed to get caregivers out of the house and connecting in their neighbourhoods. Inspiring children to play, create, question, explore, discover, understand and dream are just a few of the high level outcomes achieved through the whimsy and magic of theatre.

The Story Exhibit has come to town! But where is Mr. Flibbertigibbet? Will Sarah and Alix find the keys to the various story suitcases, and more importantly, will they have the courage to perform his collection of fantastical tales?

El Conejito - A folk tale from Panama

What a Wonderful Life - a Jewish folktale

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Baa Baa Blacksheep, ABC song - Sing Along

Turtsie the Turtle - an original story

The Cracked Pot - an Indian Folk tale

Fairy Tale Spectacular - an overhead projector finale

TICKETS are on sale now www.questtheatre.org or by calling 403-264-8575 and are priced at $20 for everyone aged 2 and up. Free tickets are available for "itty bitty sprouts" under 2 but registration and an accompanying caregiver are required!





