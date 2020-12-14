Prime Stock Theatre Announces Auditions for POWOOW OHCIWHIN– A Devised Performance

Prime Stock Theatre is seeking a diversely balanced ensemble of 5 actor/creators to devise a compelling site-specific performance based upon the curated exhibit Powwow! based at the Red Deer Museum, and further heritage interpretive theatre inspired by the stories of regional personalities and development.

TREATY ACKNOWLEDGEMENT & COMPANY MANDATE

Prime Stock Theatre works, grows and inspires on land which has been a meeting place for the great storytellers of the Treaty 6 & 7 nations for centuries. This area, and the river that runs through it, is the traditional territory of the Niisitapi (Blackfoot), (including the Siksika, the Piikuni, and the Kainai Peoples), the Tsuut'ina, Stoney Nakoda, Cree, Saulteaux and Métis peoples. We strive, in the spirit of the treaties, to keep this a place of friendship and trust and promise. It's a work in progress.

Prime Stock Theatre is an Artist-driven theatre that cultivates and challenges the limits of expression and expectation; dedicated to producing a repertoire that is thematically rich, visually adventurous and intellectually daring.

ETHNOCULTURAL MANDATE OR CASTING STATEMENT:

Prime Stock Theatre stands proudly in solidarity with indigenous, black, peoples of colour and diverse orientation who face oppression or disenfranchisement, and sincerely work to respect, champion, and support underrepresented voices in all jobs; we warmly welcome and encourage those who self-identify as coming from underrepresented communities to apply.

Additional information:

Contract Dates: First Day of Rehearsals: January 4, 2021

Tentative Run: February 20-27, 2021

Possible Remount: July/August, 2021

These positions are funded by Canada Summer Jobs and applicants must be under 30 years of age.

Seeking: 5 actor/creators (not gender specific)

Interview / auditions will be conducted online through ZOOM or FaceTime from December 18-20, 2020.

Successful candidates must have access to email and ZOOM for the contract duration.

For AUDITION DETAILS and a scheduled Interview time please contact: thomas@primestocktheatre.com and upload a copy of your résumé and headshot as a single PDF.

ADDITIONAL ROLES: Stage Manager & Associate Director & Technical Director/Projection Designer (details available upon request).

COVID PRACTICE MANDATE

Due to COVID-19 we are working consciously towards the safety of our artists and our patrons, and are dedicated to creating a safe working environment which explores creative options within healthy constraints or restrictions.

Some creative rehearsals may be conducted online through ZOOM or similar platform.