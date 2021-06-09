Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JazzYYC Calgary's Jazz Collaborative Presents JAZZYYC SUMMER FESTIVAL 

With a focus on Alberta-based musicians, expect to enjoy both virtual performances and in person shows.

Jun. 9, 2021  

JazzYYC has announced summer reopening plans and will welcome Calgary and Alberta jazz music fans from August 19 to 22 for the JazzYYC Summer Festival. With a focus on Alberta-based musicians, expect to enjoy both virtual performances and in person shows. Sign up for our enews and follow our feeds to stay connected.


"We're getting close to being able to experience live music again," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "We look forward to bringing our jazz music fans a combination of online performances featuring musicians throughout Alberta while showcasing our Calgary-based musicians in live performance."

Program information will be available at www.jazzyyc.com.


