Downstage and Climate Change Theatre Action Present An Evening of Short Plays & Panel Discussion This Week

What might an equitable, sustainable, decarbonized, and just society look like? Downstage's Climate Change Theatre Action, a live staged-reading of short plays on December 9 & 10th, tackles the challenging conversation around climate change and taps into the creative minds of playwrights from around the world to envision possibilities for our future.

"I love how theatre can transport us so quickly into new worlds. The 8 international plays that have been curated for this event are filled with brilliant allegories, fresh humour, stunning facts and expansive prospects. Audiences will have a chance to be part of the conversation! For our second act, we're hosting a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Ecotrust's Vicki Stroich," said Downstage's Artistic Director, Clare Preuss.

The staged play readings, hosted by Downstage and Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation, will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Engineered Air Theatre in Arts Commons. Stay for a lively panel discussion with some of the city's leading voices in the climate discussion. Downstage and Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation invite us to imagine the future together!

As a part of the Climate Change Theatre Action showcase, Downstage will host two local artisans at the front of house. Upon entry to the Engineered Air Theatre, audience members will be able to shop for handmade goods and art pieces from immigrant makers who reside and create on Treaty 7 land. Downstage is thrilled to provide this space to showcase artists who work with a variety of mediums and add richness to the creative landscape of this city.

Cast and Creative Team

Co-Producers: Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation

Playwrights: Nicolas Billon, Angella Emurwon, David Finnigan, Aleya Kassam, Himali Kothani, Camilla Le-Bert, Yvette Nolan and Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Instillation Writing: Elena Eli Belyea

Directors: Javier Vilalta and Claudia Velasco

Actors: Keshia Cheesman, Linda Kee, Laura Mena, Graciela Ruvalcaba and Estefania Saldarriaga

Sound Design: Thomas Geddes and Mera Reyes

Lighting Design: Maezy Dennie and Michael Luong

Tickets: Range from $20-$40 and can be purchased at http://www.downstage.ca/climate-change-theatre-action