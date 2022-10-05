Chromatic Theatre & University To Present HOOKMAN - A Slasher Comedy In Time For Halloween

Just in time to get in the Halloween spirit, imagined by award-winning playwright Lauren Yee, Hookman is an existential slasher comedy that brings students and professional actors to the stage at the University of Calgary's Reeve Theatre from October 21 - 29, presented in-collaboration with Chromatic Theatre and University of Calgary's School of Creative and Performing Arts.

"Hookman is going to be a thrilling, humorous, and thought-provoking show that is perfect for spooky season. Inspired by an urban legend, this absurdist thriller is sure to satisfy a seasonal need for horror, while also asking some important questions about what it means to leave home for university," said Jenna Rodgers, Director of Hookman and outgoing Artistic Director of Chromatic Theatre.

"I wanted to program something contemporary, fun and relevant that offered opportunities for young actors in our community to play characters that are in their age bracket. It's exciting to me that students are getting a chance to work on a contemporary play by an Asian American playwright with a diverse cast and crew!"

In Hookman, first year university life gets even harder for Lexi when she's feeling homesick, her roommate is super weird, and a hook-handed serial killer is slashing girls' throats. When Lexi discovers what really happened to her high school best friend, she learns what it means to grow up - and it isn't pretty.

Directed by Chromatic Theatre's outgoing Artistic Director Jenna Rodgers, featuring design from nationally lauded designers Andy Moro and Thomas Geddes and University of Calgary MFA designers Cassie Holmes and Gal Minnes.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Sunny Bao - Chloe

Stephanie Bessala - Jess

Sofia Huarte Aguilar - Kayleigh

Samantha Vu - Yoonji

Jordan Wilson - Hookman

Sepidar Yeganeh Farid - Lexi

Jenna Rodgers - Director

Sebastian Rueda Montes - Assistant Director

Gal Minnes - Set/Lighting Design

Cassie Holmes - Costume Design

Thomas Geddes - Sound Design

Andy Moro - Projection Design

John Knight - Fight Director

Jennifer Yeung - Stage Manager

Sabrena Shah Baigzada - Assistant Stage Manager

"As Chromatic continues to grow as a theatre company, it's really important for us to partner with organizations to get a sense of what institutional processes look like. It's also a great way for us to build relationships and invest in the emerging talent coming out of training programs in Calgary," said Kodie Rollan, Chromatic Theatre's new Artistic Director, who was previously in the Artistic Associate position.

"We hope that by investing in these early-career racialized artists we're able to show that they have a community that they can lean on once they graduate. I think this partnership is very impactful towards the growth of Calgary's overall theatre ecology," added Rollan.

"We are so excited that our students get to work with a professional company that is playing such an important role in our community. Chromatic has demonstrated exceptional leadership by championing and creating a human-centred and inclusive theatre sector not just for Calgary, but for the prairies and nationally," said Christine Brubaker, Artistic Director of Drama at the School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Performance Location & Schedule

University of Calgary's Reeve Theatre - 210 University Court NW

Friday, October 21 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22 - 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 23 - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25 - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26 - 7:30 p.m. (*Accessible Performance)

Thursday, October 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28 - 7:30 p.m. (+ livestream)

Saturday, October 29 - 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. (*Accessible Performance at 6 p.m.)

*Accessible performance for blind and visually impaired audiences. During the show an actor describes the visual elements of the performance in real-time through headphones. Audio Description provided by the Good Host Program through Inside Out Theatre.

Audience advisory: Explicit language, sex/sexuality, alcohol, misogyny, mentions of rape, discussions of body image and appearance, the use of fake blood, violence, depiction of a car crash, flickering lights and other graphic content.

TICKETS are $22 (adults) and $17 (students/seniors) and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201325®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Farts.ucalgary.ca%2Fcreative-performing-arts%2Fnews-and-events%2Fschool-events%2Fscpa-2022-23-season%2Fhookman?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.