CALGARY EXPO Adds TWILIGHT and BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Stars To 2025 Line-up

CALGARY EXPO 2025 is set to bring romance, thrills, and a touch of the paranormal to fans with the addition of four vampire appearances: James Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight actors Kellan Lutz, Peter Facinelli, and Rachelle Lefevre will join an already star-studded lineup for this year's CALGARY EXPO, taking place at the bigger and better BMO Centre on Stampede Park in the Culture & Entertainment District from April 24-27, 2025. Tickets are available now at calgaryexpo.com.

Beyond the supernatural contingent, this year's EXPO is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for every fandom with an exciting variety of guest announcements, including the most recent additions:

● Comic enthusiasts have the chance to immerse themselves in the Frank Miller Experience, which offers priority seating, exclusive book copies, prints, memorabilia, and the rare opportunity to meet the legendary comic creator himself.

● Musical theatre lovers ready to get their “head in the game” can meet High School Musical duo Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel

● Superhero fanatics can gear up to meet Daredevil star Charlie Cox; plus Bitsie Tulloch (Superman & Lois, Grimm) and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf)

● Science lovers and cosplayers alike won't want to miss face-time with Adam Savage (Mythbusters, Tested)

● Sci-fi lovers will love meeting Catherine Tate (Doctor Who), joining previously announced Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill

The celebrity guests will participate in panels, photo ops, and autograph sessions, giving fans the rare opportunity to connect with these acclaimed performers.

In addition to the exciting celebrity lineup which will continue to be revealed in the coming months, CALGARY EXPO 2025 will also debut a new layout and floor plan, as it will be hosted entirely in the new, state-of-the-art BMO Centre. With more than 1M square feet of space, the BMO Centre is the largest and most modern convention venue in Western Canada. Fans will experience more than 340,000 square feet of dedicated shopping space (more than double previous years) and over 450,000 square feet of event space (a 50% increase). This expansion will allow organizers to bring all CALGARY EXPO activities on Park under one roof for the first time, ensuring a more seamless and immersive experience for fans, exhibitors, and creators alike.

Tickets are available now at calgaryexpo.com with advanced pricing for a limited time.

Comments