BANFF (THE BEAUTIFUL) CELEBRATES OSCAR PETERSON AT 100 is Coming to Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity will present Banff (The Beautiful) Celebrates Oscar Peterson at 100, a musical celebration honouring the legacy and enduring influence of one of Canada’s most iconic jazz artists, and one of the founding artists of its own jazz program. This one-night-only performance of Peterson’s music, an all-star band, and stories from Dr. Peterson’s daughter Céline Peterson, will take place on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 8 p.m. in the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Banff Centre has been training artists since 1933 in the Canadian Rockies. Its jazz program began in 1974, when Oscar Peterson and Phil Nimmons were invited to lead Banff Centre’s first-ever jazz workshop. To say it was a success is an understatement. This marked the beginning of more than 50 years of jazz education on campus.

For a few weeks each summer, Banff Centre brought leading performers and composers together with emerging artists in an intense program of master classes, ensemble playing, discussion, and experimentation. What began as a bold, all-Canadian initiative has grown into an internationally acclaimed jazz program.

To celebrate that history and the 100th birthday of a music legend, Banff Centre and The Estate of Oscar Peterson bring Banff (The Beautiful) Celebrates Osar Peterson at 100 to the Bow Valley, an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling. The event will feature performances by acclaimed Canadian artists Robi Botos, Taurey Butler, Brandi Disterheft, Jocelyn Gould, Caty Gyorgy, Mark McLean, RINA, and Dave Young.

Emceeing the evening is Céline Peterson, daughter of Oscar Peterson, who brings a deeply personal lens to her father’s life, legacy, and influence.

“This concert is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the legacy of musical legend at Banff Centre, and how that influence is still felt today. Next month, we’ll host international participants and faculty for Jazz and Sonic Arts, a program that promotes the same ideas and tenets established in those early days by Dr. Oscar Peterson, C.C.,” says Banff Centre President and CEO, Chris Lorway.

Banff (The Beautiful) Celebrates Oscar Peterson at 100 is part of Banff Centre Celebrates, a signature summer fundraiser featuring an exclusive Reception, Dinner, and After Party at CLVB ’33 featuring an all-star Canadian ensemble of jazz, blues, and cabaret artists.